Absa plans to increase African footprint
New CEO Daniel Mminele says the bank will continue to invest in operations, and allowed that SA’s economy is in a ‘delicate and difficult position’
19 February 2020 - 13:48
Absa, which has branches in nine African countries outside SA, plans to “increase it’s footprint” on the continent, said CEO Daniel Mminele.
“The new Absa strategy, apart from regaining our rightful place, having lost market share, is our clear ambition to be a fully independent, African financial services group, which includes deepening and enhancing our footprint on the continent,” said Mminele, speaking at the launch of the new Absa brand in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now