Companies / Financial Services Absa plans to increase African footprint New CEO Daniel Mminele says the bank will continue to invest in operations, and allowed that SA’s economy is in a ‘delicate and difficult position’ BL PREMIUM

Absa, which has branches in nine African countries outside SA, plans to “increase it’s footprint” on the continent, said CEO Daniel Mminele.

“The new Absa strategy, apart from regaining our rightful place, having lost market share, is our clear ambition to be a fully independent, African financial services group, which includes deepening and enhancing our footprint on the continent,” said Mminele, speaking at the launch of the new Absa brand in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday.