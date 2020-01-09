Putting the A in Absa
The highly regarded new CEO, Daniel Mminele, will have a busy time lifting Absa from the bottom of the banking pile
09 January 2020 - 05:00
After nearly a year of interim management, Absa has officially announced that Daniel Mminele is the new group CEO. Until June 2019, Mminele was deputy governor of the Reserve Bank and a member of its monetary policy committee.
Absa chair Wendy Lucas-Bull promises there will be no U-turn in strategy as Mminele has endorsed the new direction the group has taken since it split from Barclays.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.