Putting the A in Absa The highly regarded new CEO, Daniel Mminele, will have a busy time lifting Absa from the bottom of the banking pile

After nearly a year of interim management, Absa has officially announced that Daniel Mminele is the new group CEO. Until June 2019, Mminele was deputy governor of the Reserve Bank and a member of its monetary policy committee.

Absa chair Wendy Lucas-Bull promises there will be no U-turn in strategy as Mminele has endorsed the new direction the group has taken since it split from Barclays.