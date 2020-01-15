EDITORIAL: Daniel Mminele takes Absa reins amid fierce competition

In a milestone for Absa, new CEO Daniel Mminele assumes his job on Wednesday as SA’s big-four banks face increasingly fierce competition from digital newcomers vying for a slice of the R5.14-trillion market.

Mminele, 54, who spent a decade as a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank, which he joined in 1999, was finally confirmed last week as the new head of Absa, taking over from René van Wyk, who has been running it temporarily after Maria Ramos retired about a year ago.

His appointment ticks an important racial diversity box. He’s only the third black person to head up one of the big-four banks after Sizwe Nxasana, who led FirstRand from 2006 to 2015, and Sim Tshabalala, current CEO of Standard Bank who describes himself as “a Zulu boy from Soweto”.

But his job is tougher than theirs. Other than an unforgiving external environment, in which a weak economy and job losses are crimping consumer and corporate spending, he will probably have to navigate rough internal politics as he takes over the company in the middle of executing a strategy he wasn’t part of conceptualising.

While the chair, Wendy Lucas-Bull, said Mminele is aware of and supports the strategy, she also indicated he would have an open mandate and that Absa isn’t getting a figurehead leader.

Mminele is inheriting a company facing competition from nimbler newcomer digital banks that have triggered a banking price war in a market in which more than three-quarters of the population already have a bank account.