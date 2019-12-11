Absa appoints Cheryl Buss to oversee global expansion
Bank already has a UK office and is awaiting approval to open a New York one
11 December 2019 - 20:11
In a move designed to feed its growing African banking platform, Absa has announced a new leader responsible for winning new multinational clients in the US and Europe.
In her first interview with Business Day since being appointed as CEO of Absa’s international operations, Cheryl Buss said the initial strategy will begin with the group reacquainting itself with clients it was introduced to during the Barclays era.
