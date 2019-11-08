WATCH: Stock pick — Absa

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital chose Absa as his stock pick of the day.

“Absa, I’m going with Absa, the share price has done nothing on a year-to-date basis, it’s been down about 12% if you look at where they peaked in January. Generally, I think they are at the tail end of the separation from Barclays with just a few more boxes to tick off in the rest of Africa. That separation benefited them in a way because they're less constrained now, they can lend out a bit more, they can be a bit more competitive in terms of deposits.”