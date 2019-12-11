Absa appoints Cheryl Buss to oversee global expansion

Banking group Absa said on Wednesday that it has appointed Cheryl Buss to head Absa International, with the position likely to become increasingly important as the bank strives to become a globally scaleable business.

Buss has 24-years of multi-disciplinary banking experience across Africa and the UK, and joined Absa in 2008, the group said on Wednesday.

Prior to her joining Absa, Buss worked at Standard Chartered where she held various roles.

The appointment came after the group’s announcement that it’s received certain regulatory approval to open a representative office in New York.

Absa established a UK representative office in September 2018 and expects the New York office to be operational within the next six months, subject to further regulatory approvals.

“Cheryl is the perfect choice with the right qualities and experience to oversee these ambitions and drive the strategy forward,” said CEO of Absa corporate and investment banking Charles Russon.

“The expansion of the position she is taking up will give the unit a singular focus and lead, and underlines how serious Absa is about this side of the business.”

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za