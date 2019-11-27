Opinion / Columnists bull's eye JEREMY THOMAS: Oh for the swank and swoon of the bank boom BL PREMIUM

You don’t really think about your bank, do you? I imagine an edifice somewhere downtown that emits a faint whir, a ticking and beeping as it tots up the interest I owe it. People may or may not be involved; I don’t care one way or the other.

In these dogged dog-eat-dog days, it’s probably for the good that our banks stay invisible. It’s when they come knocking that we have to worry.