Absa and AfDB seal risk-sharing deal to promote African trade
The $250m agreement could unlock as much as $2bn worth of trade finance in the next three years, with a focus on SMEs
19 November 2019 - 18:29
Continental development finance institution the African Development Bank (AfDB) and Absa have inked a risk-sharing agreement, intended to boost trade by African companies and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).
The $250m (R3.6bn) deal is intended to unlock as much as $2bn worth of trade finance in the coming three years and is aimed at increasing trade between African countries, Absa said in a statement on Tuesday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.