Companies / Financial Services

KPMG slowly getting back to full strength

The auditing firm lost about R3bn in revenue after its work for the Guptas and its misleading report on Sars, but it’s been working hard since then

28 November 2019 - 12:07 Roxanne Henderson
KPMG head offices in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
KPMG head offices in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

KPMG is winning back customers in SA and no longer bleeding staff as the auditing firm rebuilds an image tarnished by a series of scandals.

“The market is beginning to acknowledge and accept the changes we have made,” CEO Ignatius Sehoole said in an interview at KPMG’s Johannesburg office. More companies no longer fear they are “taking a risky bet by doing business with us. Everyone is also concerned about their own reputation”.

The firm has secured a number of new mandates in industries such as telecoms, mining and IT, he said. KPMG has spent the past two years increasing the independence of its board, adding layers of security to its auditing processes and reviewing the risk profiles of clients, the CEO said.

A third of KPMG's R3bn in revenue has evaporated since late 2017, when the company came under increasing fire for work done for the politically connected Gupta family, accused of plundering the government’s coffers. The company also audited a bank that collapsed due to alleged fraud and published a misleading report on Sars.

The company’s workforce has dropped by about 1,000 over the past two years to roughly 2,000 people after clients, including Absa, SA’s third-largest bank, SA’s auditor-general and clothing retailer TFG, terminated KPMG as their auditors. The firm’s push to reform has seen it part ways with even more clients, while also turning down some new assignments that fall outside its revised risk assessment criteria, Sehoole said.

“In that process we are probably seen to be quite schizophrenic,” he said. “We lost quite a number of clients so we are in a space where it is expected that we are looking for more. We are heartened by the fact that our remedial actions are starting to be recognised in the important quarters, by old and new clients, industry bodies, government and by civil society.”

Bloomberg 

THE LEX COLUMN: KPMG hasn’t earned its budget stripes

It will be difficult for the profligate staff at one of the big four accountancy firms to practise what it preaches
Opinion
1 month ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Let’s make very clear the consequences of corporate corruption

Prohibition from doing business with government should be the first step
Opinion
2 months ago

KPMG fined in UK for failing to audit BNY Mellon properly

In the year to March, the UK accounting watchdog had fined accounting firms nearly £43m, with KPMG making up nearly half of that total
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Saica deregisters former Gupta KPMG auditor

National

KPMG faces £12.5m fine for faulty BYN Mellon reports

Companies

THE LEX COLUMN: Get cracking on auditors’ clean-up

Opinion / Columnists

Gupta bean counter called to account

Features

KPMG publishes first integrated report after audit failures

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.