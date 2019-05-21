Companies

KPMG faces £12.5m fine for faulty BYN Mellon reports

Financial Reporting Council attorney says the proposed fine is justified because KPMG’s conduct was ‘truly exceptional’

21 May 2019 - 19:11 Kaye Wiggins
KPMG's logo at the Viva Tech gathering in Paris, France, May 16 2019. Picture: REUTERS/CHARELS PLATIAU
London — Accounting giant KPMG should be fined £12.5m or more for misconduct over reports on Bank of New York Mellon, a UK regulator said Tuesday.

KPMG said the fine should be just a fraction of that size, at £1.4m.

The Financial Reporting Council’s (FRC’s) request — and KPMG’s response — were outlined on Tuesday at a hearing in London, where a tribunal will decide what is an appropriate sanction for the case. KPMG, which has admitted misconduct, would get a 30% discount on the fine for co-operation with the regulator.

The council’s proposed fine is an “extravagant” and “gargantuan” penalty, and the misconduct involved in the BNY Mellon case was unintentional and didn’t involve any criminality, KPMG lawyer Bankim Thanki said at the hearing. Financial Reporting Council attorney Raymond Cox said the proposed fine was justified because KPMG’s conduct was “truly exceptional”.

The accounting firm in 2018 admitted misconduct in relation to reports it filed to UK regulators on the bank’s compliance with rules on client assets in 2011.

“We accept and regret that some of our work did not fully reflect all aspects of the new guidance applicable” and have since changed procedures, a KPMG spokesman said by e-mail. “We are committed to cooperating with our regulator to bring these historic cases to conclusion as swiftly as possible.”

An FRC spokesman said he could not comment during the hearing.

The case adds to KPMG’s woes after the FRC fined the firm £5m in May. It was fined £6m in April following an investigation by the regulator into the preparation of the books of a UK insurance company that is part of the Lloyd’s of London syndicate.

The UK accounting industry has been under fire for the quality of its work in recent years. In 2018, the regulator issued a stark warning that KPMG’s audit work in the UK was of an unacceptable standard.

Richard Hinton, a KPMG partner, has also admitted misconduct in relation to the BNY Mellon case. KPMG failed to come to an agreement with the FRC over appropriate sanctions, so the issue will be determined by an independent tribunal.

