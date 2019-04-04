Gupta bean counter called to account

Former KPMG auditor Jacques Wessels has become the first individual to face any real sanction related to the Estina dairy farm saga, after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provisionally withdrew charges against Gupta family members and business associates in November last year.

Wessels was responsible for auditing the financial statements of Gupta-owned Linkway Trading, which was allegedly part of an elaborate scheme in which taxpayers’ money from the Estina dairy project – meant to empower disadvantaged Free State farmers – was used to pay for the wedding of the Gupta brothers’ niece, Vega, at Sun City in 2013.

After a year-long investigation into Wessels’ conduct, an independent disciplinary committee found him guilty on six charges of misconduct laid against him by the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba), for having violated 31 auditing standards. Now the committee, which was also tasked with deciding on an appropriate sanction, has reached a decision: based on evidence of "egregious" dishonesty that cost the SA Revenue Service (Sars) more than R2m, Wessels has been barred from practising as an auditor. He won’t be allowed to apply for reregistration, as is usually the case under the Auditing Profession Act. And he has to contribute towards the R3.13m in costs that Irba incurred during the investigation.

"The committee ruled that it is clear that an auditor could only apply for reregistration upon satisfying the board that he is a fit and proper person," says Irba CEO Bernard Agulhas. "On the basis of the decision reached by the committee, it’s clear that the respondent does not qualify as a fit and proper person."

Irba’s investigation found that Wessels dishonestly restated the financial statements of Linkway so that R6.9m in hotel and accommodation expenses reflected as cost of sales. This allowed the company to treat the wedding expenses as an unspecified tax deductible — which meant Sars lost more than R2m in tax income. According to Irba, Wessels did this knowing full well it was wrong; he’d previously agreed with a colleague at KPMG specialising in tax matters that the tax deduction was not permissible.

Irba demonstrated that Wessels had failed to investigate seven unusual transactions reflected in the financial records of Linkway, including the Gupta family wedding, and that he had not treated transactions outside of the normal course of business with professional scepticism.