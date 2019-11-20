Gaia Infrastructure Capital gets boost from higher dividends

Companies / Financial Services

20 November 2019 - 09:11 karl gernetzky
JSE-listed investment holding company Gaia Infrastructure Capital said on Wednesday headline earnings per share for its six months to end-August would more than double, due to increased dividend income from its asset portfolio.

Headline earnings per was expected to rise by between 156.3% and 169.7% compared to the prior period's 6.73c, the company said.

Tangible net asset value per share of the company is expected to rise by 1.3%-3.2% compared to the R10.17 at the end of the previous period.

The company has interests in wind farms and solar facilities, acquiring 25.2% of Dorper wind farm in the Eastern Cape for R513m in 2016, and 20% of Noblesfontein wind farm in the Northern Cape for R188m in 2017.

It listed as a special purpose acquisition company on the JSE in 2015, raising about R550m at listing.

