We bought a wind farm, and other blustery excuses for tardy results

In what has unfortunately become a growing trend, a stream of "the dog ate my results" excuses have came trickling out of the JSE’s Sens service from tardily managed companies that missed the bourse’s three-months results deadline on Thursday.

Acquisitions of wind farms appeared in two of the excuses.

The JSE invariably gives late companies a one-month extension, and censures them only by annotating their listings with "RE".

The first company to issue an excuse on Thursday morning was Imbalie Beauty, which told shareholders its results for the year to end-February "are expected to be released only after the group has resolved liquidity and capitalisation issues".

Imbalie said it expected to report its headline loss doubled to about 5c per share.

Grit Real Estate Income Group issued a Sens statement titled "Communique" informing its JSE investors the Stock Exchange of Mauritius, which had already given it an additional month, had extended its deadline further until June 6.

Grit said its results delay was "in the context of its proposed listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange".

Concrete producer WG Wearne said its results were delayed while it resolved "capitalisation issues".

Extract Group advised the market after the JSE closed on its deadline day that "it is anticipated that the company’s results for the six months ended February 28 will be released by June 4".

Gaia Infrastructure Capital, whose primary listing is also on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius, advised shareholders on Friday its results had been delayed until June 15.

Gaia said the delay was due its acquisition of Noblesfontein wind farm.

Two companies issued trading statements on their results deadline day.

Efora Energy, formerly called SacOil, informed shareholders at 4pm on Thursday that its headline loss per share for the year to end-February would be 49c, from a restated 6.3c loss per share in the prior year.

Two hours later, Efora released its results showing a net loss of R176m on R2.6bn revenue.

Hulisani issued a trading statement saying it expected its headline loss for the year to end-February to grow from 1c to R1.13.

Hulisani issued its results a day late on Friday, reporting its first revenue of R37m from its acquisition of Kouga wind farm. Its net loss was R113m.

A handy tip for investors is to check how quickly companies produce results.

Well-managed companies tend to issue trading statements within days of the end of their reporting period, and take only a few weeks to get their auditors to sign off their results.