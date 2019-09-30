Companies / Financial Services

Fintech start-up Yoco launches new card-swipe machine

The local provider of point-of-sale devices sees a big opportunity it’s hoping to exploit in the largely untapped SME market

30 September 2019 - 18:21 Warren Thompson

Local fintech start-up Yoco, which is partly backed by European and US venture capitalists, has launched a new card-swipe machine in SA in a bid to penetrate the SME market.

While these machines, which are formally referred to as point-of-sale devices, are present in all major shopping centres and retailers throughout the country, a largely untapped market exists for smaller businesses in the formal and informal sector.

