Why SA’s start-ups are not winning any races

The start-up scene in SA is burgeoning. There are more than 300 incubators and entrepreneur development organisations and a few industry bodies.

The available capital pool has increased substantially in recent years and throw a stone in Johannesburg or Cape Town and it will hit a start-up co-working space.

According to a report, Unicorns, Gazelles & Leapfrogs: Fast-tracking the South African start-up ecosystem, there have been successes.

The report, released last week, showcases wins such as education tech company GetSmarter being sold to US-listed 2U in April for more than $100m; fintech businesses such as WiGroup and Yoco, which are experiencing exponential growth in SA and on the continent; health tech start-up LifeQ which has formed a prosperous relationship with Garmin US; and Johannesburg recruitment company Giraffe beating 54 finalists from around the globe in the last Seedstars World entrepreneurship competition.

In March, Johannesburg was the first African city to host the Global Entrepreneurship Summit. So things are not at all dire. But SA has yet to produce a "unicorn" — a start-up valued at $1bn or more — while Nigeria and Poland have.

Why does SA feel like an also-ran rather than a medal winner? The report aims to answer this and other questions relating to the start-up ecosystem by canvassing the views of 36 players over six months.

These included founders of new hotshops, venture capitalists such as Keet van Zyl, Craig Mullett and Brett Commaille and Giraffe’s Anish Shivdasani, Civic’s Vinny Lingham and Mimecast’s Peter Bauer.

Accompanying the anecdotal insights is research from other local and global studies. The report seeks to find an accelerated path for advancement.

The total value of the tech and innovation start-ups in Johannesburg and Cape Town is about the size of Melbourne, smaller than Lagos, and half the size of Sao Paolo.

There is progress and, seemingly, a will to succeed.

But the study reveals numerous blockages and stumbling blocks: constraining regulations and policy; limited early-stage venture capital; private sector-government disconnects and trust issues; and a low tolerance of risk and failure. Most notable is a deep skills deficit as a result of an education system largely ill-equipped to produce entrepreneurs of calibre.