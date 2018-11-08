How to create an enabling environment for funding early-stage businesses

There have been similar findings in SA. Finfind’s inaugural SA SMME Access to Finance Report released earlier in 2018 found that high-growth SMMEs generated 86% of new jobs in the country. In the same report, however, Finfind notes that there is a credit funding gap in the SMME sector of between R86bn and R346bn. The biggest shortfall is in funding for start-ups and micro-businesses.

While access to early-stage finance is a global problem, it is a particularly acute issue in SA. There are very few organisations providing funding in this space, albeit often for good reasons; investing in early-stage businesses is high-risk given their high failure rates, and it is expensive as the same level of due diligence is often required for potentially much less reward.

A number of additional factors complicate investing in early-stage enterprises. New enterprises often have limited collateral with which to secure loans from banks or other traditional financial companies. In addition, their financial documentation is often inadequate for doing a thorough due diligence check. These issues are exacerbated among entrepreneurs who are operating outside the formal economy, where investors can struggle to evaluate the creditworthiness.

In addition, a large number of entrepreneurs in SA lack access to a key source of funding in more developed markets, known as “friends, family and fools” — a network of individuals with excess capital, willing to take a chance on someone they know.

For an investment conference to truly have an impact on job creation in SA, these are the fundamental issues that have to be discussed; how do we create a more enabling environment for the funding of early-stage businesses?

This can be done in a number of ways, by reducing risk to investors, by providing access to business development support to entrepreneurs to reduce failure rates, and by incentivising investors and intermediaries to invest in high impact sectors or geographies.

It also means looking at innovative ways of structuring financing so that private funders do not have to carry 100% of the risk. The developing trend towards blended finance models, where grant or donor funding can be combined with private investment, has huge potential in this respect.

A good example of such a model in SA is the partnership between the Asisa ESD Fund and USAid’s Partnering to Accelerate Entrepreneurship (Pace) initiative.

Grant funding from USAid provided Edge Growth with upfront capital, which could be used to source, support and deploy capital to enterprises. Asisa ESD Fund is able to offer tailored business development support to investees, building their internal capacity and making them scalable and sustainable, while decreasing the risk that they will default on their loans.

Alternative ways of assessing risk to investors are also being explored. If entrepreneurs don’t have formal credit ratings, there are ways to use artificial intelligence and big data to evaluate their behaviour in other ways to determine how likely they are to repay a loan. Local financial technology company Jumo is a thought leader in using behavioural science in the design of low-cost financial services. Alongside its peers such as Yoco, Lulalend, and Nominani, these organisations are examples of how data driven intelligence is being used to mitigate the risk of early stage investing.