Auditing watchdogs mull regulatory changes to help law enforcement
Call for new legislation in the financial services industry
12 August 2019 - 18:12
Financial sector professional bodies are considering collaborating with law enforcement to convict members found complicit in accounting and auditing scandals that has rocked corporate SA.
Speaking at the Institute for Internal Auditors SA (IIASA) conference, the Independent Regulatory Body of Auditors (Irba) CEO Bernard Agulhas said accountants and auditors implicated in corporate scandals have not been convicted because industry bodies like Irba are only able to take away a person’s licence but not put them in jail.
