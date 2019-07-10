Deloitte defends its African Bank auditing
African Bank is the first of the corporate failures that happened while Deloitte was the auditor to be investigated by auditing watchdog
10 July 2019 - 05:10
Deloitte has defended its auditing work on African Bank, saying there was nothing wrong in the way the rescued lender calculated how much it needed to put aside to cover potential customer defaults.
