Embattled Tongaat to slash R1bn in cost-cutting drive

Tongaat Hulett has outlined an ambitious cost-cutting drive to save roughly R1bn, Business Day has learnt, as part of efforts under a new management team to clean up the sugar producer’s balance sheet after it uncovered suspicious accounting practices.

Tongaat has hired PwC to investigate past bookkeeping practices that may have overstated profits by between R3.5bn and R4.5bn, the latest in a string of accounting scandals that have called into question local auditing standards.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Embattled Tongaat to cut costs by R1bn

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.