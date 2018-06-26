Companies / Financial Services

Acquisitive Long4Life adds shoe and clothing retailer Rage to its portfolio

26 June 2018 - 11:11 Robert Laing
Brian Joffe’s investment holding company Long4Life will pay nearly R4bn for retail chain Rage Footwear and Clothing.

The deal will see Rage’s owners, headed by Jeffrey and Merle Gochin, own nearly 23% of Long4Life.

Long4Life, which has a market capitalisation of about R5bn at the R5.65 its share was trading at on Tuesday, will pay for Rage with 270-million shares and R2.4bn cash.

"Rage is an exciting addition to the expanding Long4Life portfolio," Joffe, the group’s CEO, said in a media release.

"We see an opportunity for significant developments in this company’s footwear, apparel and accessory offering. There is also scope for synergies between our existing brands and Rage, which we believe will offer exciting future growth and position Rage for further market penetration."

Rage, which was established in 1996, is a fashion retailer of shoes, clothes and accessories in the adult and children’s markets. Long4Life said its business model embraced brand ownership, in-house product development and design, strong procurement and state-of-the-art logistics capabilities.

"Rage has established a loyal brand following and has in excess of 1.5-million active customers with a specific focus on the mid-to-lower LSM market. It has 555 stores located countrywide with a planned roll out of about 90 new stores per year."

