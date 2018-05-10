Gupta-owned Trillian counts the cost of leaving Melrose Arch

Trillian Capital Partners’ decision to leave Melrose Arch cost the company, formerly owned by Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa, R3.6m, but the financial services provider says the move was justified.

The company is now operating out of Rosebank in a smaller office. Melrose Arch is 75% owned by Melrose Arch Investment Holdings, which is Amdec’s subsidiary. Amdec is an unlisted property investment company based in Cape Town.

Trillian has said Amdec’s CEO and Melrose Arch spokeperson James Wilson lied when he said Melrose was happy to be rid of them, suggesting Amdec would have been happy to continue to receive rent, and that the comment risked the landlord’s reputation to continue to do business with them.

Wilson said last Friday that Trillian had left by mutual agreement in March with about a year to go on its lease. Trillian cancelled their lease in February by mutual agreement and vacated the premises.

"We reached a commercial settlement at Trillian’s own request with the landlord. Amdec was quite happy to continue to receive payment of rentals from Trillian throughout Trillian’s tenure in Melrose Arch and would have continued to do so but for Trillian’s approach," said Trillian.

Business Day has the early cancellation and settlement agreement, which shows that Trillain had to pay a R1.71m cancellation fee. Melrose Arch Investment Holdings also retained Trillian’s cash deposit, paid in 2016. This cash deposit was worth R1.85m including VAT, meaning Trillian’s exit from Melrose Arch cost them about R3.65m.

Wilson said that Trillian had paid about three months’ rent in advance and that Amdec would not pursue them for any more money, adding that having Trillian as a tenant threatened Melrose Arch’s reputation.

He said the average office rental rate at Melrose Arch was R200/m² and Trillian had occupied 1,900m² of office space.

Whistle-blower testimony during state-capture parliamentary hearings has showed that Eskom officials often met Trillian executives, including Essa, at Melrose Arch.

Trillian said in a statement on Thursday that following the purchase by Dr Eric Wood of all the remaining shares in the company from its erstwhile majority shareholder, the company had been repositioned in the private sector: "Dr Wood has secured premises commensurate with the size and scope of the repositioned business."