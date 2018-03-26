Fresh political climate has put mothballed deals back on track, says Nedbank’s Mike Brown

Nedbank planned to "work alongside certain state-owned enterprises, that have previously been starved of funding, to rehabilitate them", he said, emphasising cash-strapped Eskom and loss-making South African Airways (SAA).

Brown has been part of the CEO Initiative, which was started to help the government rescue the economy after Zuma fired his finance minister at the end of 2015.

With Ramaphosa, "we are significantly more confident about the future of SA," Brown said. "The fact that we have new leadership doesn’t mean the challenges have gone away, obviously, but I think we’re much more capable of dealing with them."

Here’s more of what Brown had to say:

On land reform:

• "I still have a large amount of confidence in the ability of the leadership in government, working alongside civil society and business, to craft a solution."

• "We would absolutely expect that all of the banks, as interested parties, and the banking association, plus many, many other interested parties, would be part of this process."

On Eskom:

• "We believe that the new board of Eskom is a very credible board and is the start of a process of fixing Eskom, starting with Eskom’s governance."

• "Shortly after the appointment of the new board, Eskom came to a banking consortium and asked for a R20bn loan. Nedbank, some of the other South African banks and the international banks, all provided that loan to Eskom. We would not have done that without the change in leadership."

On investment banking:

• "We’ve seen a huge amount of interest in South African financial markets in the last two to three months. And on the back of that, we’d expect a pick-up in M&A [merger and acquisition] activity."

• "There’ll be a lot of work being done by many bankers on what’s the longer-term future of the state-owned enterprises."

• "Mining is further out in terms of a pick-up in activity"; "you’re unlikely to see significant investment until" a revised mining charter is finalised.

On the economy:

• We are "significantly better off than we were in November."

• "All you have to do is look at the strength of the currency and the strength of the bond market. It’s certainly not pricing in a downgrade."

Bloomberg