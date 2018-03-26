FROM THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: US, China quietly seek trade solutions after days of loud threats

The announcement — and the immediate threat of Chinese retaliation — sent US stock prices into a sharp decline.

Farm-belt constituents of President Donald Trump, whose exports face possible retaliatory tariffs by China, decried the tariff plans, and in foreign capitals from Canberra to Brussels, US allies nervously weighed diplomatic options as tensions mounted between Washington and Beijing.

Trump last week hinted the US was employing both carrot and stick. “We’ve spoken to China and we’re in the midst of a very large negotiation,” he said on Thursday as he announced he was threatening China with tariffs on as much as $60bn in imports and other restrictions. “We’ll see where that takes us.”

Although Beijing reacted angrily to the US tariff threat, Chinese officials have been careful not to escalate the fight by much. China’s Commerce Ministry accused the US of “setting a vile precedent,” and rolled out penalties against $3bn in US goods including fruit, pork, recycled aluminium and steel pipes. The ministry said those measures were aimed directly at new US tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium.

Yet so far, China hasn’t included on its retaliatory list any mention of the biggest US exports to China such as soybeans, sorghum and Boeing aircraft, which to some observers underscores Beijing’s willingness to negotiate a solution with the Trump administration.

Liu told Mnuchin in their phone conversation that Washington’s recent trade offensive against China would hurt both countries and the world, the official Xinhua News Agency reported, and he expressed hope that the two sides can work together to “maintain the overall stability of their economic and trade relations.”

Trump has said he wants China to reduce the bilateral trade deficit by $100bn. As part of that, he is looking to boost sales of US cars and semiconductors in China. “The word that I want to use is reciprocal,” he said last week. “When they charge 25% for a car to go in, and we charge 2% for their car to come into the US, that’s not good,” he said.

The US actually assesses tariffs of 2.5% on imported cars; China’s is 25%. In other areas, the US has higher tariffs than those charged by trading partners, including a 25% tariff on imported pickup trucks and stiff levies on some agricultural products like peanuts.

Washington is also considering the possibility of pressing Beijing to shift some of its semiconductor purchases to US companies from Japanese and South Korean ones, people familiar with the talks said.

The US side believes the threat of import tariffs gives Washington leverage in pushing for big changes. But critics of the effort warn that forcing China to negotiate under such circumstances might backfire, because any concessions would be seen as bowing to foreign pressure and embarrass the Chinese leadership.

“We’re working on a pathway to see if we can reach an agreement as to what fair trade is for them,” Mnuchin said on Fox News on Sunday.

Such a deal would include Beijing opening its markets further to US exports, reducing its tariffs and stopping pressure on US companies in China to transfer their technology to Chinese joint-venture partners, he said.

The US is also pressing China to ease restrictions on US financial businesses, particularly requirements that they operate as joint ventures under which US firms are in many cases limited to 51% ownership.

For the past few months, amid a suspension of the formal bilateral trade dialogue, Chinese officials had been looking for specific demands from the US and had been frustrated over a lack of clarity from the Trump administration.

Liu went to Washington as Xi’s top economic envoy in late February and met with Mnuchin, Lighthizer and National Economic Council director Gary Cohn.