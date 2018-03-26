Focus on value investments as volatility starts rocking markets

It’s not all doom and gloom, however. Market divergences continue to present opportunities. Valuation differences within equity markets (the gaps between cheap and expensive stocks) remain extraordinarily wide. Aggressive crowding in popular stocks or sectors has pushed up prices in these parts of the markets. This has been exacerbated by passive flows, which are increasingly dominant but not price sensitive.

Out-of-favour sectors provide the potential for mispricing. Recent examples include the US retail sector, in which a strong prevailing narrative is the predicted demise of brick-and-mortar retailers due to the growing dominance of Amazon and other online players.

While the narrative may generally hold true, we do not believe its broad application across the retail sector is appropriate. For example, L Brands — owner of brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Pink and the highly successful US fragrance and skincare business Bath & Body Works — is a holding in our funds. The business is a niche, vertically integrated retailer with a direct-to-consumer business model and international operations we expect to gain significant traction over the next three to five years.

Having traded at a record high of just less than $100 in recent years, the drop to a share price of as low as $35 in August 2017 offered a great opportunity to acquire a high-quality and relevant business in an unloved part of the market, at a cheap valuation and large discount to our estimate of intrinsic value.

Similarly, with Brexit negotiations under way, investors are understandably concerned about the effect the UK’s departure from the EU will have on UK markets.

Domestic-facing UK companies, which are likely to bear the brunt of any potential economic fallout, are thus trading at exceptionally low levels compared to the broader UK market. While no one can predict the outcome and economic consequences of Brexit negotiations, experience has shown that quality companies managed by able individuals are likely to be good investments if bought at sufficiently cheap valuations. We have therefore taken advantage of selective opportunities created by Brexit-related fears.

These include Babcock International, the UK’s leading engineering outsourcing firm, which provides critical solutions to clients, many of whom lack the in-house capability. The company has strong barriers to entry and a number of unique assets. Its marine services department owns two British dockyards, operates two of the UK’s three naval bases and is contracted by the Royal Navy to support its submarine fleet and maintain three-quarters of its surface fleet.

The company is also the main support partner to the British Army and Metropolitan Police Force and owns the world’s largest helicopter emergency services company.

Amid generally high global valuations, we believe a willingness to invest in good companies from less crowded parts of the market — and not to invest in popular companies that are large in the index — will continue to serve investors well.

• Le Roux is equity fund manager at PSG Asset Management.