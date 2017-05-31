BUSINESS DAY TV: Liberty’s challenges as David Munro takes the reins from Thabo Dloti

BUSINESS DAY TV: Liberty’s CEO Thabo Dloti has quit the group after just over three years on the job due to a difference of opinions with the company’s board. Majority shareholder Standard Bank is parachuting in David Munro, the head of its Corporate and Investment Banking unit, to replace Dloti.

With more on what Munro brings to Liberty, chairman Jacko Maree joins us in studio now.

Jacko … so this is a shock move, Thabo Dloti resigning with immediate effect on the back of differences with the board. Were the differences that vast and completely irreconcilable, leaving his departure as the only option?

Jacko Maree: Clearly Liberty and the chief executive of the board have all been under pressure in recent times, and we were clearly not happy with our results at the end of last year. We said to the market that some of the things were of our own making, it wasn’t just circumstance. We set pretty tough targets for the management team for this current year and we had our first board meetings about 10 days ago. At the end of the board meeting there was a general sense of perhaps discomfort and unhappiness at where we were getting to as a company. And of course, when that happens you end up in a tough discussion with the chief executive as to where are we, how are we going to move from where we are to where we want to be.

BDTV: And yet with the results for 2016 Liberty shaved R1.5bn off Standard Bank’s results due to their fall in profits. Standard Bank came forward with a 10-point plan at that stage but they also expressed confidence in Thabo Dloti and the management realignment that he announced along with those results. Were you just losing patience?

JM: Just a quick correction, the 10-point plan was really misquoted many times. That 10-point plan was how to improve the bank assurance working relationship between Liberty and the bank. Not how to fix Liberty, there was unfortunately a misquote there. But of course we all backed the management team at that meeting and now it was one board meeting later to say how do we feel. And then the board has to think carefully and on the board, sits Standard Bank as well clearly as the 54% shareholder and we felt that we weren’t happy and we entered into deep discussions with Thabo as the leader of the management team, not the whole management team, as to where do we go to from here.

And we talked about immediate focus areas in the announcement because that’s really what it was, what is the prioritisation, how quickly are we going to get which things done, because clearly in a big complex company, when things are not going well there are 100 things to be fixed, not 10 and so on. The pressure on him was obviously enormous.

BDTV: Talk us through where those immediate priorities now lie and whether there is complete alignment amongst the key stakeholders to ensure the effective roll-out and implementation of these plans, whether it be short-term or long-term.

JM: Yes, we’re not going to get into our internal prioritisation of actions and so on but where we really got to was that Thabo, Sim Tshabalala and myself representing the board felt that we weren’t properly aligned and its really critical that one is and so we ended up with an amicable parting of the ways. We said if we can’t get comfortable then it is probably better that we go our separate ways and Thabo has left on very good terms, he resigned and we’re very sad to see him go. But it’s probably time for fresh leadership.

BDTV: There has been some criticism of Standard Bank for imposing its management on Liberty, I suppose starting with Miles Ruck back in 2003, Bruce Hemphill as well, now David Munro coming into the bank as well. Could you not have found fresh leadership without resorting to professionals from the bank?

JM: I don’t know why it’s a criticism necessarily. If you look at someone like Bruce Hemphill for example he came from the bank, he made an incredible contribution at Liberty and now he’s running Old Mutual globally. So he was an incredible success. So, it’s not a negative in my mind that somebody has come from the bank.

The difficulty is that when you have a situation like this where you must go and search externally, how long will that take to find somebody…

BDTV: How about internally at Liberty?

JM: I’ll come back to that, but if you do go and search externally that’s going to take a long time. Internally because we’ve had a lot of changes, we lost Bruce Hemphill, we lost Steven Braudo, Peter Moyo was on our board and went to Old Mutual. So we’ve had quite a high turnover of people in recent times and the board felt that there was nobody who was at this stage of their career, ready for this challenge, which is a tough challenge as evidenced by what I’ve just said about the interaction between Thabo Dloti and the board.

BDTV: So you’ve found what you needed in David Munro, what exactly does he bring with him?

JM: Firstly, David has run for a long time pretty much half of the Standard Bank Group which is the Corporate and Investment Banking side of the business as opposed to the personal and business banking side. So the profits that he’s been accountable for in Standard Bank are a multiple of Liberty’s profits, a much bigger business. He is one of the very top executives at Standard Bank. He is well-known to us, to the board members who have obviously now all interviewed him and certainly to myself and to Sim Tshabalala, the chief executive who is on the board of Liberty. Extremely well-known because we’ve worked together for 20 years.

So David brings a wealth of experience. In my mind, he’s one of the best executives I’ve ever worked with and I have no doubt that he will bring to Liberty what is required, which is great leadership, a great sense of purpose, a great way of working with teams, motivator of people, he’s a great hirer of people where we need new people in particular areas. So I believe he brings incredible dynamism and a fantastic track record to the party.

BDTV: Any concern about the depth of management left at Liberty, you mentioned Steven Braudo. There is also Sandile Hlophe who left not long ago. Derrick Msibi has joined you from Investment Solutions, so very well thought of in the market as well. But you do have quite a new team at the top.

JM: Yes, which is good, on another level that’s good. There is a lot of young talent at Liberty which I am very pleased about but we have definitely lost some experienced people and so this has come at an unfortunate time in that regard. But there are lots of good actuaries, accountants, people that understand the insurance market at Liberty. It’s a company that is turning 60 years old this year and I’m not worried about the depth, it’s more that we in certain key areas would love a bit more experience.

