Liberty CEO Thabo Dloti quits over differences with board
The shock move takes effect immediately, and Standard Bank corporate and investment banking CEO David Munro takes the reins
Liberty Holdings has appointed a new CEO to replace Thabo Dloti, who is stepping aside over differences with the board.
"Thabo is leaving Liberty following a difference of opinion with the board on the immediate focus of the company at a timewhen the organisation is facing tough operational and environmental challenges," Liberty said in a Sens announcement on Tuesday morning.
The change takes effect immediately.
Dloti had been Liberty CEO for a little over three years.
Taking the reins is David Munro, CEO of corporate and investment banking at Standard Bank.
"Thabo believes that given this environment, alignment amongst key stakeholders is imperative to ensure the effective execution of the strategy required to drive the company forward. This alignment coupled with the ability to act decisively is in the best interests of the company and hence Thabo is stepping aside," Liberty said.
Standard Bank said in a separate Sens announcement that Kenny Fihla, the current deputy CEO and head of client coverage at the corporate and investment banking unit, would succeed Munro.
