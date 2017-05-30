Liberty’s CEO, chair and financial director now all come from Standard Bank
History is repeating itself at the insurer controlled by Africa’s largest bank by assets.
On Tuesday, Standard Bank announced that its head of investment banking would take over as CEO of Liberty Holdings in an effort to end the drag that the insurer is having on profit.
The deployment of David Munro to the post comes after the abrupt departure of Thabo Dloti, following a bust-up with his company’s board, at least four of whom are from Standard Bank.
"Thabo was resolute to turn things around, so it’s a surprising turn of events," said Patrice Rassou, head of equities at Sanlam Investment Management. Dloti quit over differences between his strategy and priorities for the insurer, and the views of the board, Standard Bank and Liberty said in separate statements.
In the past, Liberty has been headed by Myles Ruck, who was an investment banker like Munro, and Bruce Hemphill, who at one stage headed the lender’s corporate and merchant-banking business before moving to Liberty and eventually to London-based Old Mutual, where he is now CEO.
Under Ruck, who held the post from 2003 until 2006, Liberty’s shares rose more than 40%. With Hemphill, who took over in the midst of the global financial crisis, it more than doubled.
Dloti presided over a 12% decline in the stock since he started in the position in April 2014. The slide steepened after the insurer reported a 45% plunge in its 2016 earnings. Dloti, who will be on leave for three months, declined to comment when contacted by cellphone on Tuesday.
Shares rally
The insurer’s stock gained as much as 3.8% and was 1.6% higher at R112.57 as of 1.54pm in Johannesburg. Standard Bank rose 0.6% to R152.86.
Liberty, 54%-owned by Standard Bank, now boasts a CEO, a chairperson and a financial director who have all come from the lender.
Former Standard Bank CEO Jacko Maree became chairperson of the board in January 2015, while Liberty’s financial director, Casper Troskie, was chief financial officer at the lender before taking his current post in 2010.
Munro will be replaced at Standard Bank by Kenny Fihla, currently deputy CEO of the investment bank, Standard Bank said.
"The selection of David Munro as CEO is a very good appointment as he has an excellent track record at Standard Bank and is a very experienced executive in financial services," said Adrian Cloete, banks analyst at PSG Wealth.
"Munro has been key in turning around the corporate and investment-banking operations, increasing CIB’s return on equity to within the target range and largely resolving the drag that Standard Bank’s London operation had on the group."
Bloomberg
