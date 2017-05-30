Liberty’s CEO, chair and financial director now all come from Standard Bank

History is repeating itself at the insurer controlled by Africa’s largest bank by assets.

On Tuesday, Standard Bank announced that its head of investment banking would take over as CEO of Liberty Holdings in an effort to end the drag that the insurer is having on profit.

The deployment of David Munro to the post comes after the abrupt departure of Thabo Dloti, following a bust-up with his company’s board, at least four of whom are from Standard Bank.

"Thabo was resolute to turn things around, so it’s a surprising turn of events," said Patrice Rassou, head of equities at Sanlam Investment Management. Dloti quit over differences between his strategy and priorities for the insurer, and the views of the board, Standard Bank and Liberty said in separate statements.

In the past, Liberty has been headed by Myles Ruck, who was an investment banker like Munro, and Bruce Hemphill, who at one stage headed the lender’s corporate and merchant-banking business before moving to Liberty and eventually to London-based Old Mutual, where he is now CEO.

Under Ruck, who held the post from 2003 until 2006, Liberty’s shares rose more than 40%. With Hemphill, who took over in the midst of the global financial crisis, it more than doubled.

Dloti presided over a 12% decline in the stock since he started in the position in April 2014. The slide steepened after the insurer reported a 45% plunge in its 2016 earnings. Dloti, who will be on leave for three months, declined to comment when contacted by cellphone on Tuesday.