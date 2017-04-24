Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Our hands are clean, says Net1

Net1 has come out with guns blazing in a bid to "set the record straight", releasing a Sens announcement and links to 23 documents that it claims prove that accusations against the group have no merit.

The documents, which include court rulings, relate to its controversial South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) contract to distribute social grants to 11-million recipients.

The information was either released too late on Friday or failed to convince investors as the share price slumped 4% in small volumes, to close at just more than R140.

Net1 said in its Sens statement that it had noted with concern, "the ongoing, repetitive and false accusations regarding our business practices, particularly those pertaining to the distribution of social grants through our subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) and the provision of financial services through our various wholly owned subsidiaries, including Moneyline and Smart Life".

Net1 was convinced that the accusations had no merit. Its main defence rested on a review by KPMG, which it said had confirmed that its business practices complied with applicable law. "After two of our largest shareholders recently publicly encouraged us to procure an external review of our business practices to determine the truth or falsity of the accusations made against us, our board concluded that such a review would assist us in setting the record straight," the statement read.

Allan Gray chief investment officer Andrew Lapping welcomed Net1’s statement.

"It’s positive, they’ve taken the issues seriously and have got some people to look into it."

Lapping said it was encouraging to see from the review that queries about deductions from grants for airtime and electricity had significantly reduced.

"But we will be continuing with our own research into the issues around Net1," he said.

Although Net1 referred to the work as an external review, it described KPMG as its internal auditors. The primary author, KPMG director Marlene Pappas, had worked on the Net1 account for years and provided supporting evidence for the group twice before.

KPMG’s covering letter cautioned that its report did not constitute an audit or review and did not express an assurance. "Had we performed additional procedures or had we performed an audit or review, or other assurance engagement in respect of the statements made, other matters might have come to our attention that would have been reported to you."

Net1 said KPMG’s report supported its claim that "neither CPS nor any other Net1 subsidiary force or require social grant recipients to open EasyPay Everywhere ‘green card’ accounts". The KPMG report also confirmed CPS did not share any Sassa beneficiary data with other Net1 subsidiaries; that no Net1 subsidiaries allowed customers to buy airtime or electricity on demand and they could not subscribe for a recurring service; that Moneyline’s charges were lower than other regulated micro lenders; and that Net1’s customers could make enquiries or cancel products at any time at any of its financial services or call centres.

The repayment to Moneyline for every R100 borrowed for between three and six months was R120 to R144, Net1 said.

Net1’s ‘record straightening’ exercise includes a memorandum from its lawyers Smit Sewgoolam stating that the Constitutional Court had not ordered CPS to repay any profits. The firm acknowledged that it was not requested to provide an opinion on the likelihood of such an order being made.

KPMG also said there was no evidence that any of Net1’s subsidiaries had made cash payments to any of SA’s 10 main political parties.

