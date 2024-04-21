Lisbon — Portuguese oil company Galp Energia said on Sunday it had concluded the first phase of exploration in the Mopane field off the coast of Namibia and estimated it could have at least 10-billion barrels of oil.
Galp said it conducted testing operations at the Mopane-1X well in January and the Mopane-2X well in March to early April. In both wells, which are 8km apart, it said “significant light oil columns were discovered in high-quality reservoir sands”.
The Mopane field is located in the Orange basin, along Namibia’s coast, where Shell and France’s TotalEnergies have made several oil and gas discoveries.
Galp said flows achieved during the tests reached the maximum allowed limit of 14-thousand barrels per day, potentially positioning Mopane as an important commercial discovery.
“In the Mopane complex alone, and before drilling additional exploration and appraisal wells, hydrocarbon in-place estimates are 10-billion barrels of oil equivalent, or higher,” Galp said.
Galp holds an 80% stake in Petroleum Exploration Licence 83, which covers an area of almost 10,000km2 in the Orange basin.
Namibia could become a new source of revenue for Galp, which has strong investments in projects off the coast of Brazil and is also present in a natural gas project in Mozambique’s Rovuma basin.
Galp has previously indicated it could launch a process to attract other investors to its projects in Namibia, as they could reach a large scale.
Oil cartel Opec+, having lost Angola and other players in recent years, is eyeing Namibia for possible membership as it sets up what could be Africa’s fourth-largest output by the next decade, an African industry official said.
Galp says Namibia oil field could contain 10-billion barrels or more
Flows achieved during the tests reach the maximum allowed limit per day
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.