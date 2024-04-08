Minister upholds Sasol’s appeal on Secunda plant pollution measure

Sasol's synfuels plant in Secunda, Mpumalanga. Picture: SEBABATSO MOSAMO
The forestry, fisheries and environment minister has upheld Sasol’s appeal lodged in 2023 against the government’s decision to reject its proposed approach to pollution measurement at its Secunda plant.
The company said on Monday that on April 5 the minister issued her decision, in terms of which she upheld Sasol SA’s appeal and set aside the decision of the national air quality officer.
In July 2023, SA’s national air quality officer, who oversees the enforcement of the Air Quality Act, rejected Sasol’s request to measure sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions from its Secunda boiler plant by rate or load of emission rather than the concentration of particles.
This prompted it to launch an appeal on the grounds that the measurement approach it suggested presented a better solution for the company and the communities surrounding the plant.
The rejection raised questions about the sustainability of Sasol, which said in its 2022 annual report that noncompliance with the minimum emission standards could have a “material adverse impact” on its business and lead to fines, criminal charges or being asked to cease operations.
Sasol said in a statement on Monday that the minister concluded that its application met all the requirements of clause 12A and therefore replaced the officer’s decision by permitting that load-based limits be applied from April 1 2025 to March 31 2030.
“We will engage with the minister to finalise the regulatory requirements for the decision to take full effect, following which our atmospheric emission licence will have to be varied accordingly,” Sasol said.
At the AGM in January, Sasol’s executive vice-president for strategy, sustainability and integrated services, Vuyo Kahla, told investors that the company believed there were strong merits for the appeal to be successful, especially when taking into account that the solution Sasol proposed allowed the group to deal with SO2emissions and addressed CO2emissions and other particular matter.
