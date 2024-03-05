Sasol loses appeal in excessive gas pricing case
The court has found that the Competition Commission did have jurisdiction to investigate
05 March 2024 - 15:12
Chemicals and energy company Sasol has lost its appeal in the Competition Appeal Court, in a case investigating claims that the company engaged in gas price gouging for almost a decade.
Egoli Gas, the Industrial Gas Users Association of SA (Igua), and Spring Lights Gas lodged a complaint with the Competition Commission in 2022 alleging that Sasol engaged in excessive pricing of natural piped gas, in contravention of the Competition Act...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.