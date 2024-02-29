Envusa Energy reaches financial close on 520MW renewables projects
The Umsobomvu Wind project, the Hartebeesthoek Wind project and the Mooi Plaats Solar project are expected to come online in 2026
29 February 2024 - 13:06
Envusa Energy, a renewable energy venture that is jointly owned by diversified mining group Anglo American and EDF Renewables has completed project finance for 520MW of wind and solar projects in SA.
Anglo American’s businesses in SA, Anglo American Platinum, Kumba Iron Ore and De Beers, will receive 461MW supply from these projects on the basis of a 20-year offtake agreement with Envusa Energy...
