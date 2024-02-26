Companies / Energy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sasol posts 34% profit slump

Business Day TV spoke to Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler

26 February 2024 - 15:21
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Sasol's half-year profit has taken a knock with headline earnings per share (HEPS) falling 34% in the six months to end-December, as weaker oil and petrochemical prices and higher costs had an effect.

Business Day TV discussed the numbers in detail with Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler.

