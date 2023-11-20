Companies / Energy

WATCH: Sasol AGM cancelled after disruption by protesters

Business Day TV talks to Business Day’s energy writer Denene Erasmus

20 November 2023 - 16:40
by Business Day TV
Sasol group CEO Fleetwood Grobler. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Sasol group CEO Fleetwood Grobler. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Sasol had to cancel its AGM after disruption by protesters. Business Day TV speaks to energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus, for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

