HYBRID EVENT | Building SA's Green Economy

The focus on achieving sustainability imperatives that provide companies with the social licence to operate is gaining momentum around the globe.

As such, building a green economy where corporate SA conducts its business in a sustainable manner, benefiting both the planet and its people, is fast becoming a necessity for ensuring foreign investment appeal.

The role cleaner industries and renewable energy solutions play in realising economic growth and competitiveness will be unpacked during the Financial Mail Green Economy Conference on March 9.

This hybrid event — brought to you by the Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG) and in partnership with African Clean Energy Developments (ACED), Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), FNB, Scatec, Standard Bank, Hohm Energy, Heineken SA and The Glass Recycling Company — will be hosted by MC Andile Khumalo.

Tebogo Naledi, MD of OMIG, will deliver the keynote address: Allocating capital for a future that matters: how investment managers can drive impact through the listed market.

Khumalo and financial journalist Nastassia Arendse will moderate panel discussions where experts will weigh in on the following topics:

Solving SA's power crisis through renewable energy.

Driving investments into the green economy (with a focus on local production, purchasing and resource efficiency).

Panellists include:

Robert Lewenson, head of responsible investment at OMIG;

James Cumming, GM of ACED;

Diana Sibanda, group head of sustainability at CCBA;

Kyle Durham, head of sustainable finance & ESG solutions at FNB Business;

Jan Fourie, executive vice-president for Sub-Saharan Africa at Scatec;

Sasha Cook, head of sustainable finance at Standard Bank;

Franc Gray, chief lending officer at Hohm Energy;

Richard Kriel, Strategic Projects & Sustainability manager at Heineken SA ; and

; and Shabeer Jhetam, CEO of The Glass Recycling Company.

Conference details:

Date: March 9 2023

Time: 8.30am to 1pm

Venue: Online or in-person* in Parktown, Johannesburg