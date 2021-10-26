Absa Africa Financial Markets Index offers a glimpse into Africa’s investment future

Expanding and deepening financial markets across Africa is vital to the next stage of development across the continent. This year’s Absa Africa Financial Markets Index shows we don’t have to travel very far to find true growth potential. It lives right here on home soil.

The report surveys 23 economies and provides insights and tools across 6 metrics:

Market depth;

Access to foreign exchange;

Market transparency and regulation;

Capacity of local investors;

Macroeconomic opportunity; and

Enforceability of international financial agreements.

Through expert analysis of African financial markets, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking’s report draws attention to the considerable investment opportunities in Africa.

