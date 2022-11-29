Success of Just Transition hinges on all stakeholders playing their part

The slow progress being made by countries towards their net-zero carbon emission targets has left many of us questioning the government and private sectors’ commitment to combating climate change.

It is tempting to label the annual UN COP27 as merely a talk shop, producing nothing but hot air, if you will pardon the pun. While there is a substantial amount of talking going on, if you look closely progress has been made (albeit incrementally) and that should not be overlooked.

Through COP26 — and now COP27 — we finally saw a shift in focus from talk to action. The world has realised the tipping point of the climate emergency is no longer somewhere in the distant future — it is already here, as evidenced by the increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events.

The building blocks needed to address climate-related challenges at scale have taken time to develop amid a collective sense that we're living in an era that offers us our last chance to change the course of the climate crisis.

As SA, we are under tremendous pressure to make our just energy transition work. Globally, we are seen as a pilot for other emerging market transitions; if we fail, there is a high likelihood that we would be robbing other African countries of their opportunity. International financiers are unlikely to commit to mega projects elsewhere if they are unable to get things working in one of Africa’s most advanced economies.

The success of the Just Energy transition hinges on all the country’s stakeholders playing their part in the overarching plan — to show the world what is possible. All the country’s institutional investors are universal owners of SA Inc — each of us own a little bit of everything. When SA Inc does well, we all do well. If SA Inc suffers, we all suffer.