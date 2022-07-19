A changing world order: The decline of globalisation

The end of the Cold War signalled the start of a process of global convergence, where countries around the world became more interconnected than ever before.

Democracy seemed to be spreading to countries previously under staunch autocratic rule, and the standoff between communism and capitalism appeared to be easing.

These were the early days of globalisation, which would steadily expand over the next five decades through economic, technological, political and social integration. The interdependence of countries served the global economy well, and from this environment emerged a unipolar world order, with the US at the helm as the economically and politically dominant global powerhouse.

A turning point

The global financial crisis of 2007-08, however, marked a turning point in the growth of globalisation. People began to question globalised capitalism as the domino effects of the sub-prime crisis were felt around the world.

Since then, opposition to globalisation has risen in various forms such as Brexiteers, xenophobic nationalists, populists like Donald Trump, and the anti-globalist left. Also in the mix are the global ambitions of China and Russia — intent on usurping the US as world leaders and changing the global pecking order.

After the 9/11 attacks, the US became increasingly preoccupied with wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, which dominated much of its focus and resources. These military conflicts have left an overly indebted US reluctant to engage in expensive overseas conflicts at a time when China is doing the opposite.