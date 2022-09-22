Old Mutual at forefront of driving transformation beyond BBBEE scorecard

It is widely acknowledged that the financial services industry has been slow to transform. One of my earliest memories after having joined the asset management industry 15 years ago is of walking into a meeting at which our host shook hands with all attendees except me — the only woman in the room.

Since then, transformation in asset management has become an important theme, with some wins in black ownership and representation. However, the inclusion of women has largely been neglected. They are underrepresented in senior leadership and investment teams.

The Citywire Alpha Female Report 2021 states that globally, only 11.8% of portfolio managers are women and that it will take more than 120 years for the industry to achieve parity. Similarly, our research shows there’s less than 30% women representation on the boards of the top 100 JSE-listed companies.

There is growing pressure within the industry to better represent our country’s demographics. We owe a debt of gratitude to asset owners who have taken the lead in putting pressure on the industry and holding asset management firms accountable for having diverse teams.

Some of the retirement funds we engage with have a deep sense of purpose for the greater good, expressed through their transformation policies and boldness in asking hard questions.

This has inspired important dialogue on gender transformation, such as unconscious biases, the important role of men in gender transformation, sponsorship vs mentorship, maternity vs parental leave, the retention of female talent and closing the gender and ethnic pay gaps.