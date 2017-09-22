Companies / Energy

EXCLUSIVE: Bloodbath looms at Eskom as new evidence points to criminal action

Documents cast light on new role players in the power utility’s R1.6bn deal with McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian

22 September 2017 - 04:10 STEPHAN HOFSTATTER and SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA
Anoj Singh. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
A bloodbath looms at Eskom as new evidence emerges of possible criminal wrongdoing in the power utility’s R1.6bn deal with McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian.

The utility is understood to be in the process of charging at least three senior managers and two senior executives with misconduct for their alleged involvement in the scandal.

They include chief financial officer Anoj Singh, former head of procurement Edwin Mabelane, acting head of group capital Prish Govender, senior procurement manager Charles Kalima and former CEO Matshela Koko.

The officials referred all requests for comment to Eskom.

Some new role players have also emerged in the scandal, incriminating virtually the whole top management layer.

DA to lay fraud and racketeering charges against McKinsey over Gupta dealings

The South African criminal case follows Corruption Watch’s announcement that it will bring charges in the US against the consultancy
National
2 days ago

Lynne Brown drags feet on Eskom chiefs

Brown failed to act against Eskom executives despite damning evidence in Gupta-linked Trillian and McKinsey report
Companies
8 days ago

How corrupt power captured Eskom and helped pull the plug on growth

The usual suspects have been named but a parliamentary inquiry will hopefully shine a light on all dirty tricks
Opinion
9 days ago

