How corrupt power captured Eskom and helped pull the plug on growth

Once Matona launched a tender for the provision of forensic and anticorruption consultation services for Eskom in January 2015 — later awarded to Dentons law firm — it was clear he could not survive. But the shock suspension of four executives in March, including Matona, followed by the ousting of Tsotsi as Eskom’s chair a few weeks later, was clearly not the move of a fledgling board. Eskom’s very own Ides of March was orchestrated from the highest level.

The president not only personally called the public enterprises director-general to put this in motion (Brown was in Dubai at the time), but also summoned Tsotsi to his Durban residence, where Dudu Myeni relayed the president’s instructions. Jacob Zuma’s favourite, Ben Ngubane, was then appointed board chairman, despite previous efforts by the ANC to prevent this. Brown also agreed to second Brian Molefe, along with his right-hand man, Anoj Singh, from Transnet.

Dentons’ contract was terminated just two months after its investigation began and Brown, the perpetually self-proclaimed victim of misinformation, withheld the report, which contained the names of guilty parties and damning evidence of their wrongdoing, from Parliament and the public. Brown also kept the report from the Eskom war room and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who had been charged by the Cabinet to restore power supply security and improve governance at SOEs.

With the governance of Eskom thus captured and repurposed, the next period witnessed the scaling up of grand corruption, with the Guptas managing the complex enterprise of brokering and money laundering.

The most bold-faced examples include Eskom’s facilitating and financing of the Guptas’ acquisition of Glencore’s Optimum Coal Holdings. This scheme had already started under Gigaba, when coal miner Glencore was driven into "business rescue". But it was then Eskom CE Molefe, partnered with Singh, Koko and mines minister Mosebenzi Zwane, who made the heist possible. While Glencore was shaken down, the Guptas’ Tegeta benefited from an Eskom guarantee (R1.6bn), a hefty and unusual prepayment (R600m) and additional lucrative coal contracts, effectively enabling them to buy Optimum. Further instances of Gupta-favoured coal contracts and the squeezing out of large coal miners will be revealed in Parliament’s inquiry.

Eskom has also funnelled at least R500m to advisory firm Trillian — majority owned by Essa, until recently — under the pen of Singh. An independent review, which Eskom lied about and ignored, flagged these deals as irregular. But Trillian was not only used as a conduit to transmit money to Gupta-connected networks, it was also used to legitimise irregular Eskom processes, including the awarding of the multibillion-rand tender for the refurbishment of Duvha power station boilers to Dongfang (since interdicted by the courts).

But too much remains in the shadows: Koko’s contracts with his stepdaughter’s company, Impulse, during his tenure as acting CEO; the irregular diesel contracts to supply emergency turbines (snuck through during the load-shedding years); hefty maintenance contracts for old plants; and the gargantuan construction contracts for new builds Kusile, Medupi and Ingula, as well as the president’s ambitions to procure a fleet of unneeded and expensive nuclear power stations.