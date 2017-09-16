Lynne Brown questions Eskom chair and CEO; issues another 'final' ultimatum

Eskom was later forced to acknowledge not only that it had irregularly and possibly illegally paid Trillian about R600m of tax-payers’money, but also to acknowledge that it had lied about the payments. Two weeks ago, in an equally frank statement, Brown gave Eskom an ultimatum to present her with a report on why it had lied to her and parliament.

"The briefing must specifically include an update on investigative and disciplinary processes with respect to former acting chief executive Matshela Koko and chief financial officer Anoj Singh – and definitive answers to the Trillian questions," said Brown.

The irregular payments to Trillian and McKinsey make up half the R3bn bill for irregular and wasteful expenditure that earned Eskom a qualified audit report in the year ended March. Some of the financiers who lent Eskom more than R470bn in bonds threatened to recall their loans as the utility had breached some of it covenants with the qualified audit.

Koko has been suspended since early May pending a disciplinary action for his alleged nepotism and irregularly awarding contracts to a company in which his daughter owns shares. But the utility has been dragging its feet, allegedly with Brown’s blessing, on his disciplinary process. To date Koko has not been called to answer to the charges.

Eskom has been labouring under the weight of corruption, and Brown has previously admitted to have helped cover up some of the evidence of wrong doing at the utility.

Singh was placed on special leave in July, at the insistence of funders that included the Development Bank of Southern Africa, for his role in the Trillian payments and the irregular expenditure bill. The information on which Brown relied on when she inadvertently lied to parliament emanated from Singh’s office.