PODCAST | Talent10’s hunt for returns in SA’s creative industry

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Micky Wostenholm, director at Talent10 Holdings

24 May 2024 - 15:24
Opportunities in SA’s creative industries, specifically film, television and gaming, is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Talent10 Holdings director Micky Wostenholm. Talent10 has committed almost $100m (R1.9bn) to developing a new entertainment and gaming franchise in collaboration with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). 

Wostenholm outlines the local investment group’s journey over time and entry into content production and intellectual property.

The firm recently launched a film called Boy Kills World as the initial project in the investment, together with a game, Super Dragon Punch Force 3. The third phase of the project will see a TV show being developed to accompany these properties.

Join the discussion: 

According to the SA Cultural Observatory, a national statistical and socioeconomic research project, creative industries contributed R63bn to SA’s economy in 2020. These industries now contribute an estimated R90bn, with most coming from audiovisual products. 

By some estimates creative industries contribute as much as 5% of GDP in SA.

The discussion includes Talent10’s ambitions in film, gaming and television; opportunities in the creative sector; the investment case for such projects; the state of SA’s creative sector; and the industry’s contribution to the local economy. 

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

