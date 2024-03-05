WBHO declares first interim dividend in four years
Headline earnings per share from continuing operations rise 10.6% to R9.06 per share
05 March 2024 - 14:58
Construction group Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO) has declared its first interim dividend in four years after strong growth across its divisions, particularly within the roads and earthworks sector.
The JSE-listed multidisciplinary construction firm with a R9.35bn market capitalisation has been recovering from a big hit that it took in Australia which forced it to exit the territory and report its first annual loss. (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/industrials/2022-09-13-wbho-reports-first-annual-loss-in-52-year-history/)..
