Goldman Sachs, Mubadala sign $1bn Asia-Pacific partnership deal

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company has been investing in private debt opportunities through its credit investment unit since 2009, mostly in North America and Europe, but is now strengthening its exposure in the Asia Pacific. Picture: REUTERS/HAMAD MOHAMMED
Bengaluru/Dubai — Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company has struck a $1bn deal with Goldman Sachs to go after private credit deals in Asia, the companies said on February 26.
Mubadala and the US bank agreed on a partnership to co-invest in private credit opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region, with a particular focus on India, the companies said in a statement.
The partnership will be managed by private credit at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with a dedicated on-the-ground team across multiple Asia-Pacific markets, Mubadala and Goldman said.
The Abu Dhabi sovereign investor has been building up its exposure to private credit markets through partnerships, leveraging on opportunities in distressed debt amid a high interest rate environment.
In 2023, Goldman Sachs announced it was opening a new office in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone for the Wall Street bank since it was sidelined from any new business in the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its involvement in the 1MDB scandal.
The bank said the new office will complement the firm’s growing regional presence, allowing the firm to deepen relationships with clients and meet them where they are.
Money managers are vying for a slice of the growing private credit market that emerged after the 2008 financial crisis. Private credit funds are increasingly competing with banks, including for financing large company buyouts.
That has attracted the attention of sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf, including the $300bn, Mubadala, one of Abu Dhabi’s three main sovereign wealth funds, alongside Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and ADQ.
In March 2023, Mubadala forged a joint venture with Ares to invest in global credit markets opportunities, starting with an initial target of $1bn.
In the same year, it committed another $1bn to US-based Blue Owl Capital’s credit platform that will initially focus on providing financing for technology companies.
Mubadala and UAE-based conglomerate Alpha Dhabi in 2023 announced plans to deploy up to 9-billion dirhams ($2.5bn) over five years in credit markets, with the two companies leveraging on Mubadala’s relationship with US asset manager Apollo, “to access high-quality private credit investment opportunities”.
Mubadala has been investing in private debt opportunities through its credit investment unit since 2009, mostly in North America and Europe, but has recently strengthened its exposure in the Asia Pacific. Towards the end of 2023, Mubadala’s CEO said the firm’s investment focus would increasingly shift towards Asia.
Goldman Sachs, Mubadala sign $1bn Asia-Pacific partnership deal
The US bank and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund will co-invest in private credit opportunities in the region
Bengaluru/Dubai — Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company has struck a $1bn deal with Goldman Sachs to go after private credit deals in Asia, the companies said on February 26.
Mubadala and the US bank agreed on a partnership to co-invest in private credit opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region, with a particular focus on India, the companies said in a statement.
The partnership will be managed by private credit at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with a dedicated on-the-ground team across multiple Asia-Pacific markets, Mubadala and Goldman said.
The Abu Dhabi sovereign investor has been building up its exposure to private credit markets through partnerships, leveraging on opportunities in distressed debt amid a high interest rate environment.
In 2023, Goldman Sachs announced it was opening a new office in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone for the Wall Street bank since it was sidelined from any new business in the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its involvement in the 1MDB scandal.
The bank said the new office will complement the firm’s growing regional presence, allowing the firm to deepen relationships with clients and meet them where they are.
Money managers are vying for a slice of the growing private credit market that emerged after the 2008 financial crisis. Private credit funds are increasingly competing with banks, including for financing large company buyouts.
That has attracted the attention of sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf, including the $300bn, Mubadala, one of Abu Dhabi’s three main sovereign wealth funds, alongside Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and ADQ.
In March 2023, Mubadala forged a joint venture with Ares to invest in global credit markets opportunities, starting with an initial target of $1bn.
In the same year, it committed another $1bn to US-based Blue Owl Capital’s credit platform that will initially focus on providing financing for technology companies.
Mubadala and UAE-based conglomerate Alpha Dhabi in 2023 announced plans to deploy up to 9-billion dirhams ($2.5bn) over five years in credit markets, with the two companies leveraging on Mubadala’s relationship with US asset manager Apollo, “to access high-quality private credit investment opportunities”.
Mubadala has been investing in private debt opportunities through its credit investment unit since 2009, mostly in North America and Europe, but has recently strengthened its exposure in the Asia Pacific. Towards the end of 2023, Mubadala’s CEO said the firm’s investment focus would increasingly shift towards Asia.
Reuters
Market recovery helps buoy Goldman Sachs’ profit
Asian equities slip ahead of inflation data from US, Japan and EU
FNB fails to block trademark application by UAE’s largest bank
Egypt clinches $35bn investment deal with UAE
UK jails former Goldman Sachs analyst for insider trading
Western investment banks brace for more job cuts in Asia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
FNB fails to block trademark application by UAE’s largest bank
Saudis set to become a top shareholder in Spain’s Telefonica
Egypt clinches $35bn investment deal with UAE
UK jails former Goldman Sachs analyst for insider trading
Market recovery helps buoy Goldman Sachs’ profit
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.