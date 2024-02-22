Mondi hikes prices while depending on organic growth
22 February 2024 - 16:50
Paper and packaging firm Mondi says lower selling prices, the effect of customer destocking and softer market demand driven by weak economic conditions hampered its profitability in the year to the end of December.
The UK- and SA-listed paper major is implementing price increases across its range of paper grades while banking on its €1.2bn organic growth investments to turn around its fortunes...
