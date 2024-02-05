Mondi completes acquisition of Canadian pulp mill
It will secure a long-term supply of high-quality, cost-competitive kraft paper in North America
05 February 2024 - 18:14
Paper and packaging group Mondi has bought the Canadian Hinton Pulp mill for $5m (R94.7m) as part of its strategy to bulk up production of kraft paper and paper bags, amid growing market demand for sustainable packaging products.
Mondi announced its bid to buy the North American mill (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/industrials/2023-07-10-mondi-to-buy-canadian-pulp-mill-for-r94m/) in July last year, saying the transaction would allow it to meet growing customer demand for sustainable packaging solutions as paper is increasingly being used for packaging across the Americas...
