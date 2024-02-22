Companies

Lenovo’s revenue growth beats analyst estimates

Investors have been buying Lenovo shares over the past 12 months in part due to potential demand for ‘AI PCs’

22 February 2024 - 09:49
by Josh Ye
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
An employee gestures next to a Lenovo logo at Lenovo Tech World in Beijing, China, in this file photo. REUTERS/JASON LEE
An employee gestures next to a Lenovo logo at Lenovo Tech World in Beijing, China, in this file photo. REUTERS/JASON LEE

Hong Kong — China’s Lenovo Group , the world’s largest maker of personal computers (PCs), on February 22 reported October-December revenue of $15.72bn,  up 3% from the same period in 2023.

The result compared with the $15.25bn  average of eight analyst estimates compiled by LSEG.

Revenue started contracting in 2022 at the end of a boom in demand for PCs and other electronic products brought about by Covid-19. Lenovo then recorded five quarters of revenue decline, with analysts forecasting growth in the sixth.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell 23% to $337m in October-December, versus analysts’ $309m estimate.

Researcher Gartner in January reported Lenovo’s third-quarter PC shipments grew 3.2% versus the same period in 2023. Industry-wide PC shipments likewise grew, by 0.3%, reflecting market recovery after an almost two-year decline.

Lenovo controlled 25.6% of the global PC market during the period, Gartner data showed, with HP, Dell and Apple in second, third and fourth place.

The PC maker is working to improve profitability by expanding non-PC businesses — the most notable of which sells information technology services to enterprises. Revenue for its service business unit rose 10% to $2bn. 

Lenovo’s share price rose nearly 2% after the earnings, versus a 0.8% increase in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Investors have been buying Lenovo shares over the past 12 months in part due to potential demand for “AI PCs”, or personal computers optimised to run artificial intelligence software. In that time, Lenovo stock price has gained more than 25%.

y, On February 22, Lenovo said AI PCs — including those capable of running AI applications without being connected to the internet — will be a strategy focus for the foreseeable future. In 2024, it unveiled more than 10 AI-capable PCs at the International Consumer Electronics Show.

“Looking ahead, our commitment to AI innovation, our pocket-to-cloud computing capabilities, full stack portfolio of smart devices, smart infrastructure, smart solutions and services, combined with our partnerships with other key leaders in AI, will ensure that we are well-positioned to capture the tremendous opportunities in AI,” said CEO Yang Yuanqing.

AI PC shipments will likely reach 50-million units in 2024 and are set to more than triple to 167-million units by 2027, accounting for close to 60% of total shipments, showed data from researcher IDC.

Lenovo, which owns the Motorola smartphone brand, is also working on AI-capable smartphones. In February, Reuters reported Lenovo has partnered Chinese search engine leader Baidu to equip its phones with Baidu’s large language model “Ernie”.

Shipments of AI-capable smartphones are likely to reach 170-million handsets in 2024, making up 15% of the market, IDC data showed.

Reuters

Tech giants place their bets on the AI chip

New PCs feature built-in buttons to new neural processing units in a bid to get more sold
Business
1 month ago

Tech leaders set out their vision for the future

At the CES expo in Las Vegas, they addressed issues such as AI, transparency and the uses and abuses of technology
Business
1 month ago

China’s PC maker Lenovo feels demand pinch

The company aims to release its first ‘AI PC’ to reinvigorate sales, but it'll only be ready in the second half of 2024
Companies
3 months ago

‘Hot AI summer ahead’ as new uses boom

We speak to Juergen Mueller, chief technology officer of German software giant SAP
Business
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
FNB fails to block trademark application by UAE’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Shein and Temu’s demand for air cargo has ...
Companies
3.
Rail crisis forces Kumba Iron Ore to cut more jobs
Companies / Mining
4.
Botched rollout of SAP system still haunts Spar
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Bytes Technology CEO Neil Murphy quits amid ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Tech giants place their bets on the AI chip

Business

Tech leaders set out their vision for the future

Business

China’s PC maker Lenovo feels demand pinch

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

‘Hot AI summer ahead’ as new uses boom

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.