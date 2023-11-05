‘Hot AI summer ahead’ as new uses boom
We speak to Juergen Mueller, chief technology officer of German software giant SAP
05 November 2023 - 06:29
As China, the US, UK and EU agreed to work together to manage risks created by artificial intelligence (AI), business leaders were preparing for a “hot AI summer”.
Juergen Mueller, chief technology officer of German software giant SAP, used the phrase during his keynote address this week at the SAP TechEd 2023 conference in Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, when he described the endless uses of AI that had suddenly become possible...
