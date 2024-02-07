Investment in water treatment could see Seriti sell water to municipalities
Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke says SA’s future in energy production must focus on ‘coal and renewables, not coal or renewables’
07 February 2024 - 13:09
Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke said the mining company’s investments in water treatment systems could become a significant game changer, which could see it selling water to municipalities as constraints in the water-stressed country continue to bite.
“We are investing more in water treatment plants. Ultimately, we are going to find ourselves selling water to municipalities. It will happen. When I started talking about the concept in 2004 people were laughing. Now, I’m telling you, water is going to be an issue. It’s a challenge. We need to do something about it,” he said...
